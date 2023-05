2023 Kennedy half dollar product options available May 15

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will accept orders for rolls and bags of the 2023 Kennedy half dollar coins beginning May 15 at noon EDT. Available product options include the following:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION MINT MARK PRICE 23KA 200-Coin Bag P and D $147.00 23KB Two-Roll Set P and D $34.50

Both product options contain circulating quality coins from the Denver and Philadelphia Mints that have never been placed in circulation. The coin rolls are wrapped in United States Mint paper coin wrap marked with a “P” or “D” for the mint of origin and “$10” for the face value of the roll. The bags are marked with a “P” or “D” for the mint of origin and “$100” for the face value of the contents.

The Mint launched the Kennedy half dollar coin in 1964 following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. The coin’s obverse (heads) features the original 1964 design of President Kennedy with the inscriptions “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2023.” The reverse (tails) design is based on the Presidential Coat of Arms. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “HALF DOLLAR.”

The Kennedy half dollar bags and rolls are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Subscription Program. Subscriptions work like a magazine subscription. Once you sign up, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. To learn more, click here.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 15, 2023, at noon EDT.

