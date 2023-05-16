Coin Update

2023 commemorative coin bill introduced to Congress

The Numismatic Industry Coinage Advisory Committee (NICAC) is excited to announce that a bill supporting the first of its 2023 recommendations has been introduced to Congress. U.S. Representative Garret Graves (R-LA) has agreed to sponsor and champion H.R. 2838: National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing (NASCAR) 75th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Act. Representative Jeff Jackson (D-NC) is co-sponsoring. The bill will require the Secretary of the Treasury to mint coins commemorating the 75th anniversary of the first recognized race held under the sanctioning of the “National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing” (NASCAR), run at Daytona Beach on February 15, 1948.

H.R. 2838 was introduced in the House on April 25 and referred to the House Financial Services and House Budget committees, where it awaits further action.

Now is the time to contact your U.S. representative to ask them to support H.R. 2838 and become an additional co-sponsor. If you do not know who your representative is, you can find that information and how to contact them by visiting www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative.

The Numismatic Industry Coinage Advisory Committee is a committee of the National Coin & Bullion Association (the trade name for the Industry Council for Tangible Assets), formed for the purpose of advising Congress on the adoption of commemorative programs to memorialize people and events truly worthy of remembrance by the nation. NICAC’s goal is to encourage approval of commemorative programs that have deep appeal among coin collectors and/or broad appeal with the American public.

