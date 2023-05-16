2023-2025 ANA Board candidates announced

In 2023 the terms of all nine officers will expire. Those elected will be installed at the ANA’s 132nd Anniversary Convention Banquet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on August 11, 2023, and will compose the Board of Governors for the next two years.

The following is the list of candidates:

Candidate for President

Thomas J. Uram

Candidates for Vice President Mark Lighterman

Rob Oberth

Candidates for Governor John S. Brush

Mary Lynn Garrett

David G. Heinrich

Richard Jozefiak

Lori H. Kraft

Emile Mestressat

Patrick McBride

Henry Mitchell

Jeff Rosinia

Phyllis A. Ross

Kenny Sammut

Philip Vitale To view the full 2023-2025 ANA Board Candidate Bios, please click here.

Individual members 13 years of age or older as of March 31 of an election year and who have been members of the Association for at least one year as of that date shall be entitled to vote in any Association election. ANA-member clubs are entitled to one vote. Official election ballots will be sent by the independent auditing firm on or before June 1, 2023, to all members entitled to vote. Included are a pre-printed return envelope and candidate biographies/platforms. Completed ballots must be received by the independent auditing firm on or before July 1, 2023. Ballots received after this date will not be counted.

Get to know the candidates! The 2023 ANA Candidate Forum is available to watch on YouTube below:

