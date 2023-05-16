Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

2023-2025 ANA Board candidates announced

By Leave a Comment

In 2023 the terms of all nine officers will expire. Those elected will be installed at the ANA’s 132nd Anniversary Convention Banquet in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on August 11, 2023, and will compose the Board of Governors for the next two years.

The following is the list of candidates:

Candidate for President

Thomas J. Uram

Candidates for Vice President

Mark Lighterman
Rob Oberth

Candidates for Governor

John S. Brush
Mary Lynn Garrett
David G. Heinrich
Richard Jozefiak
Lori H. Kraft
Emile Mestressat
Patrick McBride
Henry Mitchell
Jeff Rosinia
Phyllis A. Ross
Kenny Sammut
Philip Vitale

To view the full 2023-2025 ANA Board Candidate Bios, please click here.

Individual members 13 years of age or older as of March 31 of an election year and who have been members of the Association for at least one year as of that date shall be entitled to vote in any Association election. ANA-member clubs are entitled to one vote. Official election ballots will be sent by the independent auditing firm on or before June 1, 2023, to all members entitled to vote. Included are a pre-printed return envelope and candidate biographies/platforms. Completed ballots must be received by the independent auditing firm on or before July 1, 2023. Ballots received after this date will not be counted.

Get to know the candidates! The 2023 ANA Candidate Forum is available to watch on YouTube below:

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Historic change: The soaring life of pilot Bessie Coleman Ohio American Innovation $1 coin products on sale January 30 United States Mint opens sales for Louisiana American Innovation $1 coin products on April 10 Mississippi becomes the 43rd state to end sales taxes on gold and silver

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓