Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

2022 U.S. Early and First Releases cutoff dates

By Leave a Comment

To qualify for Early Releases or First Releases, all coins must generally be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository on or before the Cutoff Date listed.

Early and First Releases Overview

World First and Early Releases Cutoff Dates

To qualify for Early Releases or First Releases, all coins must generally be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository on or before the Cutoff Date listed to be eligible for the First Releases or Early Releases designation.

Note: The Early Releases label will be the default for submissions, so be sure to request the First Releases label if applicable.

Coins held in NGC-approved depositories must be submitted for certification no later than six months after the coin’s release date.

The table below can be sorted automatically by clicking on the column headers.

Jump to:

Official U.S. Coins & Medals | Private Tokens & Medals

2022 — Official U.S. Coins & Medals

Category Coin Cutoff Date
Limited Edition Silver Proof Set 2022 S$1 S Eagle; S50C Kennedy; S25C Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong; S10C (PF) Monday, November 28, 2022
Silver Commemorative 2022 Palladium Pd$25 (RP) Thursday, October 27, 2022
Silver Commemorative Medal 2022 U.S. Coast Guard Silver 1oz Medal (MS) Wednesday, October 26, 2022
American Liberty Series 2022 P Silver 1oz Medal (PF) Monday, September 19, 2022
Silver Commemorative Medal 2022 U.S. Air Force Silver 1oz Medal (MS) Thursday, September 15, 2022
Silver Eagle 2022 S Eagle S$1 (PF) Thursday, September 8, 2022
Gold Commemorative 2022 W Purple Heart $5 (PF) Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Silver Commemorative 2022 W Purple Heart S$1 (MS) Wednesday, September 7, 2022
Commemorative 2022 D Purple Heart 50C (MS) Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Commemorative 2022 S Purple Heart 50C (PF) Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Purple Heart Proof Set 2022 W S$1; 2022 W $5; and 50C S (PF) Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Silver Commemorative 2022 W Purple Heart S$1 (PF) Thursday, August 18, 2022
Silver Medal (2022) U.S. Marine Corps. Silver 2.5oz (MS) Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Silver Commemorative 2022 W Purple Heart – Colorized S$1 (PF) Monday, August 15, 2022
Silver Proof Set 2022 S Cent, Nickel, 10 Cent, 50 Cent, $1 Native American Dollar – Ely S. Parker reverse, 25 Cent: Maya Angelou, Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong (PF) Monday, July 25, 2022
Gold Burnished Eagle 2022 W Eagle G$50 (MS) Monday, July 18, 2022
American Women Quarters 2022 Wilma Mankiller 25c (MS) Thursday, July 14, 2022
American Innovation Proof Set 2022 S Rhode Island; Vermont; Kentucky; and Tennessee $1 (PF) Thursday, July 7, 2022
Silver Burnished Eagle 2022 W Eagle S$1 (MS) Friday, July 1, 2022
Silver Commemorative 2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 100th Anniv. Privy (PF) Monday, June 20, 2022
Three Coin Proof Set 2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball S$1, 2022 W G$5, and 2022 S Half Dollar (PF) Wednesday, June 15, 2022
Gold Commemorative 2022 W American Buffalo G$50 (PF) Monday, June 13, 2022
Silver Medal Set 2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 and Jackie Robinson Silver Medal (PF) Friday, June 10, 2022
Silver Commemorative 2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 (MS) Friday, June 10, 2022
Silver Commemorative 2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 (PF) Friday, June 10, 2022
Gold Commemorative 2022 W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 (PF) Friday, June 10, 2022
Gold Commemorative 2022 W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 (MS) Tuesday, June 7, 2022
Presidential Silver Medal 2022 Zachary Taylor 1oz (MS) Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Silver Eagle 2022 W Eagle S$1 (PF) Friday, May 20, 2022
Congratulations Set 2022 W Eagle S$1 (PF) Monday, May 16, 2022
American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set 2022 S Maya Angelou; Dr. Sally Ride; Wilma Mankiller; Nina Otera-Warren; and Anna May Wong 25C (PF) Tuesday, April 28, 2022
American Eagle Gold Proof Set 2022 W Eagle $50; $25; $10; and $5 (PF) Monday, April 18, 2022
American Eagle Gold Coin 2022 W Eagle $50 (PF) Monday, April 18, 2022
American Eagle Gold Coin 2022 W Eagle $25 (PF) Monday, April 18, 2022
American Eagle Gold Coin 2022 W Eagle $10 (PF) Monday, April 18, 2022
American Eagle Gold Coin 2022 W Eagle $5 (PF) Monday, April 18, 2022
Armed Forces Silver Medals 2022 U.S. Navy Silver 2.5 Ounce Medal (MS) Tuesday, April 12, 2022
American Women Quarters Proof Set 2022 S Maya Angelou; Dr. Sally Ride; Wilma Mankiller; Nina Otera-Warren; and Anna May Wong 25C (PF) Thursday, April 7, 2022
Platinum Eagle 2022 W Freedom of Speech First Amendment P$100 (PF) Monday, April 4, 2022
Native American 2022 Sacagawea P & D Ely S. Parker $1 (MS) Friday, March 18, 2022
American Women Quarters 2022 P, D, & S Maya Angelou 25C (MS) Monday, March 14, 2022

2022 — Private Tokens & Medals

Additional issues will be added as their release is announced and confirmed.

* Regular submissions of the following coins to NGC in the United States are not eligible for the First Releases designation: Mint State American Silver Eagles, Mint State American Gold Eagles, Mint State Chinese Silver Pandas, and Mint State Chinese Gold Pandas. The First Releases designation may be made available for these coins to select bulk submitters only.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

NGC Registry featured set: GSA Hard Pack “CC” Morgan dollars NGC Special Labels and designations for the 2021-W Palladium Eagles NGC Retro Holder Program is back for a limited time! NGC Special Labels and designations for the 2022-W Reverse Proof Palladium Eagles

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓
Home