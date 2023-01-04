2022 U.S. Early and First Releases cutoff dates

To qualify for Early Releases or First Releases, all coins must generally be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository on or before the Cutoff Date listed.

Early and First Releases Overview

World First and Early Releases Cutoff Dates

To qualify for Early Releases or First Releases, all coins must generally be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository on or before the Cutoff Date listed to be eligible for the First Releases or Early Releases designation.

Note: The Early Releases label will be the default for submissions, so be sure to request the First Releases label if applicable.

Coins held in NGC-approved depositories must be submitted for certification no later than six months after the coin’s release date.

The table below can be sorted automatically by clicking on the column headers.

Jump to:

2022 — Official U.S. Coins & Medals

Category Coin Cutoff Date Limited Edition Silver Proof Set 2022 S$1 S Eagle; S50C Kennedy; S25C Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong; S10C (PF) Monday, November 28, 2022 Silver Commemorative 2022 Palladium Pd$25 (RP) Thursday, October 27, 2022 Silver Commemorative Medal 2022 U.S. Coast Guard Silver 1oz Medal (MS) Wednesday, October 26, 2022 American Liberty Series 2022 P Silver 1oz Medal (PF) Monday, September 19, 2022 Silver Commemorative Medal 2022 U.S. Air Force Silver 1oz Medal (MS) Thursday, September 15, 2022 Silver Eagle 2022 S Eagle S$1 (PF) Thursday, September 8, 2022 Gold Commemorative 2022 W Purple Heart $5 (PF) Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Silver Commemorative 2022 W Purple Heart S$1 (MS) Wednesday, September 7, 2022 Commemorative 2022 D Purple Heart 50C (MS) Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Commemorative 2022 S Purple Heart 50C (PF) Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Purple Heart Proof Set 2022 W S$1; 2022 W $5; and 50C S (PF) Tuesday, August 30, 2022 Silver Commemorative 2022 W Purple Heart S$1 (PF) Thursday, August 18, 2022 Silver Medal (2022) U.S. Marine Corps. Silver 2.5oz (MS) Tuesday, August 16, 2022 Silver Commemorative 2022 W Purple Heart – Colorized S$1 (PF) Monday, August 15, 2022 Silver Proof Set 2022 S Cent, Nickel, 10 Cent, 50 Cent, $1 Native American Dollar – Ely S. Parker reverse, 25 Cent: Maya Angelou, Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong (PF) Monday, July 25, 2022 Gold Burnished Eagle 2022 W Eagle G$50 (MS) Monday, July 18, 2022 American Women Quarters 2022 Wilma Mankiller 25c (MS) Thursday, July 14, 2022 American Innovation Proof Set 2022 S Rhode Island; Vermont; Kentucky; and Tennessee $1 (PF) Thursday, July 7, 2022 Silver Burnished Eagle 2022 W Eagle S$1 (MS) Friday, July 1, 2022 Silver Commemorative 2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 100th Anniv. Privy (PF) Monday, June 20, 2022 Three Coin Proof Set 2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball S$1, 2022 W G$5, and 2022 S Half Dollar (PF) Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Gold Commemorative 2022 W American Buffalo G$50 (PF) Monday, June 13, 2022 Silver Medal Set 2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 and Jackie Robinson Silver Medal (PF) Friday, June 10, 2022 Silver Commemorative 2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 (MS) Friday, June 10, 2022 Silver Commemorative 2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 (PF) Friday, June 10, 2022 Gold Commemorative 2022 W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 (PF) Friday, June 10, 2022 Gold Commemorative 2022 W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 (MS) Tuesday, June 7, 2022 Presidential Silver Medal 2022 Zachary Taylor 1oz (MS) Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Silver Eagle 2022 W Eagle S$1 (PF) Friday, May 20, 2022 Congratulations Set 2022 W Eagle S$1 (PF) Monday, May 16, 2022 American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set 2022 S Maya Angelou; Dr. Sally Ride; Wilma Mankiller; Nina Otera-Warren; and Anna May Wong 25C (PF) Tuesday, April 28, 2022 American Eagle Gold Proof Set 2022 W Eagle $50; $25; $10; and $5 (PF) Monday, April 18, 2022 American Eagle Gold Coin 2022 W Eagle $50 (PF) Monday, April 18, 2022 American Eagle Gold Coin 2022 W Eagle $25 (PF) Monday, April 18, 2022 American Eagle Gold Coin 2022 W Eagle $10 (PF) Monday, April 18, 2022 American Eagle Gold Coin 2022 W Eagle $5 (PF) Monday, April 18, 2022 Armed Forces Silver Medals 2022 U.S. Navy Silver 2.5 Ounce Medal (MS) Tuesday, April 12, 2022 American Women Quarters Proof Set 2022 S Maya Angelou; Dr. Sally Ride; Wilma Mankiller; Nina Otera-Warren; and Anna May Wong 25C (PF) Thursday, April 7, 2022 Platinum Eagle 2022 W Freedom of Speech First Amendment P$100 (PF) Monday, April 4, 2022 Native American 2022 Sacagawea P & D Ely S. Parker $1 (MS) Friday, March 18, 2022 American Women Quarters 2022 P, D, & S Maya Angelou 25C (MS) Monday, March 14, 2022

2022 — Private Tokens & Medals

Additional issues will be added as their release is announced and confirmed.

* Regular submissions of the following coins to NGC in the United States are not eligible for the First Releases designation: Mint State American Silver Eagles, Mint State American Gold Eagles, Mint State Chinese Silver Pandas, and Mint State Chinese Gold Pandas. The First Releases designation may be made available for these coins to select bulk submitters only.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

❑

