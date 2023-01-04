2022 U.S. Early and First Releases cutoff dates

To qualify for Early Releases or First Releases, all coins must generally be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository on or before the Cutoff Date listed.
Early and First Releases Overview
World First and Early Releases Cutoff Dates
To qualify for Early Releases or First Releases, all coins must generally be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository on or before the Cutoff Date listed to be eligible for the First Releases or Early Releases designation.
Note: The Early Releases label will be the default for submissions, so be sure to request the First Releases label if applicable.
Coins held in NGC-approved depositories must be submitted for certification no later than six months after the coin’s release date.
2022 — Official U.S. Coins & Medals
|Category
|Coin
|Cutoff Date
|Limited Edition Silver Proof Set
|2022 S$1 S Eagle; S50C Kennedy; S25C Maya Angelou, Dr. Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong; S10C (PF)
|Monday, November 28, 2022
|Silver Commemorative
|2022 Palladium Pd$25 (RP)
|Thursday, October 27, 2022
|Silver Commemorative Medal
|2022 U.S. Coast Guard Silver 1oz Medal (MS)
|Wednesday, October 26, 2022
|American Liberty Series
|2022 P Silver 1oz Medal (PF)
|Monday, September 19, 2022
|Silver Commemorative Medal
|2022 U.S. Air Force Silver 1oz Medal (MS)
|Thursday, September 15, 2022
|Silver Eagle
|2022 S Eagle S$1 (PF)
|Thursday, September 8, 2022
|Gold Commemorative
|2022 W Purple Heart $5 (PF)
|Wednesday, September 7, 2022
|Silver Commemorative
|2022 W Purple Heart S$1 (MS)
|Wednesday, September 7, 2022
|Commemorative
|2022 D Purple Heart 50C (MS)
|Tuesday, September 6, 2022
|Commemorative
|2022 S Purple Heart 50C (PF)
|Tuesday, September 6, 2022
|Purple Heart Proof Set
|2022 W S$1; 2022 W $5; and 50C S (PF)
|Tuesday, August 30, 2022
|Silver Commemorative
|2022 W Purple Heart S$1 (PF)
|Thursday, August 18, 2022
|Silver Medal
|(2022) U.S. Marine Corps. Silver 2.5oz (MS)
|Tuesday, August 16, 2022
|Silver Commemorative
|2022 W Purple Heart – Colorized S$1 (PF)
|Monday, August 15, 2022
|Silver Proof Set
|2022 S Cent, Nickel, 10 Cent, 50 Cent, $1 Native American Dollar – Ely S. Parker reverse, 25 Cent: Maya Angelou, Sally Ride, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong (PF)
|Monday, July 25, 2022
|Gold Burnished Eagle
|2022 W Eagle G$50 (MS)
|Monday, July 18, 2022
|American Women Quarters
|2022 Wilma Mankiller 25c (MS)
|Thursday, July 14, 2022
|American Innovation Proof Set
|2022 S Rhode Island; Vermont; Kentucky; and Tennessee $1 (PF)
|Thursday, July 7, 2022
|Silver Burnished Eagle
|2022 W Eagle S$1 (MS)
|Friday, July 1, 2022
|Silver Commemorative
|2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 100th Anniv. Privy (PF)
|Monday, June 20, 2022
|Three Coin Proof Set
|2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball S$1, 2022 W G$5, and 2022 S Half Dollar (PF)
|Wednesday, June 15, 2022
|Gold Commemorative
|2022 W American Buffalo G$50 (PF)
|Monday, June 13, 2022
|Silver Medal Set
|2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 and Jackie Robinson Silver Medal (PF)
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Silver Commemorative
|2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 (MS)
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Silver Commemorative
|2022 P Negro Leagues Baseball $1 (PF)
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Gold Commemorative
|2022 W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 (PF)
|Friday, June 10, 2022
|Gold Commemorative
|2022 W Negro Leagues Baseball $5 (MS)
|Tuesday, June 7, 2022
|Presidential Silver Medal
|2022 Zachary Taylor 1oz (MS)
|Wednesday, June 1, 2022
|Silver Eagle
|2022 W Eagle S$1 (PF)
|Friday, May 20, 2022
|Congratulations Set
|2022 W Eagle S$1 (PF)
|Monday, May 16, 2022
|American Women Quarters Silver Proof Set
|2022 S Maya Angelou; Dr. Sally Ride; Wilma Mankiller; Nina Otera-Warren; and Anna May Wong 25C (PF)
|Tuesday, April 28, 2022
|American Eagle Gold Proof Set
|2022 W Eagle $50; $25; $10; and $5 (PF)
|Monday, April 18, 2022
|American Eagle Gold Coin
|2022 W Eagle $50 (PF)
|Monday, April 18, 2022
|American Eagle Gold Coin
|2022 W Eagle $25 (PF)
|Monday, April 18, 2022
|American Eagle Gold Coin
|2022 W Eagle $10 (PF)
|Monday, April 18, 2022
|American Eagle Gold Coin
|2022 W Eagle $5 (PF)
|Monday, April 18, 2022
|Armed Forces Silver Medals
|2022 U.S. Navy Silver 2.5 Ounce Medal (MS)
|Tuesday, April 12, 2022
|American Women Quarters Proof Set
|2022 S Maya Angelou; Dr. Sally Ride; Wilma Mankiller; Nina Otera-Warren; and Anna May Wong 25C (PF)
|Thursday, April 7, 2022
|Platinum Eagle
|2022 W Freedom of Speech First Amendment P$100 (PF)
|Monday, April 4, 2022
|Native American
|2022 Sacagawea P & D Ely S. Parker $1 (MS)
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|American Women Quarters
|2022 P, D, & S Maya Angelou 25C (MS)
|Monday, March 14, 2022
2022 — Private Tokens & Medals
Additional issues will be added as their release is announced and confirmed.
* Regular submissions of the following coins to NGC in the United States are not eligible for the First Releases designation: Mint State American Silver Eagles, Mint State American Gold Eagles, Mint State Chinese Silver Pandas, and Mint State Chinese Gold Pandas. The First Releases designation may be made available for these coins to select bulk submitters only.
Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company
