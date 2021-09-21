2021 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set available September 28

Washington — The 2021 United States Mint (Mint) Uncirculated Coin Set will be available for purchase on September 28 at noon (EDT). This year, the set contains two folders with seven coins each — one with coins from the United States Mint at Philadelphia and the other with coins from the United States Mint at Denver. The following coins are included along with a certificate of authenticity:

One America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama — the final coin in the program.

The reverse (tails) depicts a Tuskegee Airman pilot suiting up to join the fight during World War II with the Moton Field control tower in the background. The pilot looks upward with pride and confidence as two P-51 Mustangs pass overhead. The inscription “THEY FOUGHT TWO WARS” is arced across the top as a reference to the dual battles the Tuskegee Airmen fought — fascism abroad and racial discrimination at home. United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Chris Costello created the design, which United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill sculpted.

The obverse (heads) depicts a restored 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.”

One General George Washington Crossing the Delaware quarter

The reverse features General George Washington commanding his troops through the overnight crossing of the ice-choked Delaware River prior to the Battle of Trenton during the American Revolutionary War. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “CROSSING THE DELAWARE,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.” AIP Designer Benjamin Sowards created the design, which was sculpted by former Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso.

The obverse design marks a return to the familiar depiction of George Washington by John Flanagan as it appeared on the quarter from 1932 to 1998. It was modified for the 50 State Quarters and the America the Beautiful Quarters Programs. In this depiction, Washington’s portrait is larger, with higher relief. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2021.”

One Native American $1 coin

The theme of the 2021 coin is Native Americans in the U.S. Military. The reverse features eagle feathers, which were traditionally earned in battle or by performing a brave deed. Eagle feathers are revered and respected, receiving the utmost care and handling, and are to be displayed proudly in homes. Stars representing five branches of the U.S. Military are in the foreground, while a circle provides an additional reference to Native Americans. Inscriptions are “NATIVE AMERICANS – DISTINGUISHED MILITARY SERVICE SINCE 1775,” “$1,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” AIP Designer Donna Weaver created the design, which Chief Engraver Joseph Menna sculpted. Inscriptions are “NATIVE AMERICANS – DISTINGUISHED MILITARY SERVICE SINCE 1775,” “$1,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” AIP Designer Donna Weaver created the design, which Chief Engraver Joseph Menna sculpted.

The obverse retains the central figure of Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste, by sculptor Glenna Goodacre. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY” and “IN GOD WE TRUST.” The year, mint mark, and “E PLURIBUS UNUM” are incused on the edge of the coin.

One Kennedy half dollar

• One Roosevelt dime

• One Jefferson nickel

• One Lincoln penny

The 2021 United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set is priced at $25.25. To set up a REMIND ME alert, visit the Mint’s website (product code 21RJ). This recurring set may also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program and the Authorized Bulk Purchase Program. Click on the respective links for details.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of September 28, 2021, at noon EDT.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Please use the United States Mint catalog site as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status.

