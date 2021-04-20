2021 United States Mint Silver Proof Set on sale April 22

Final America the Beautiful Quarters Program Coin and New General George Washington Crossing the Delaware Quarter Included

Washington — The 2021 United States Mint (Mint) Silver Proof Set (product code 21RH) will be available for purchase starting on April 22 at noon EST. This year’s set contains the following San Francisco-minted coins:

One Silver America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site in Alabama

This is the final release in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program. The coin’s reverse (tails) depicts a Tuskegee Airman pilot suiting up to join the fight during World War II with the Moton Field control tower in the background. The pilot looks upward with pride and confidence as two P 51 Mustangs pass overhead. The inscription “THEY FOUGHT TWO WARS” is arced across the top as a reference to the dual battles the Tuskegee Airmen fought — fascism abroad and racial discrimination at home. Inscriptions are “TUSKEGEE AIRMEN,” “ALABAMA,” “2021,” and “E PLURIBUS UNUM.” The obverse (heads) features the 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan, with the inscriptions “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.” The reverse design was created by United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Chris Costello and sculpted by United States Mint Medallic Artist Phebe Hemphill.

This coin’s obverse design marks a return to the familiar depiction of General George Washington by John Flanagan as it appeared on the quarter from 1932 to 1998. The design was modified for the 50 State Quarters and America the Beautiful Quarters programs. In this new depiction, Washington’s portrait is larger, with higher relief. Inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “2021.” The reverse features General George Washington leading his troops through the overnight crossing of the ice-choked Delaware River prior to the Battle of Trenton during the American Revolutionary War. Inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” “CROSSING THE DELAWARE,” and “QUARTER DOLLAR.” AIP Designer Benjamin Sowards created the reverse design, which was sculpted by Medallic Artist Michael Gaudioso.

The 2021 coin theme is Native Americans in the U.S. Military. The reverse design depicts eagle feathers, which were traditionally earned in battle or by performing a brave deed. Eagle feathers are revered, receiving the utmost care and handling, and are to be displayed proudly in homes. The stars representing five branches of the U.S. Military are in the foreground, and a circle provides an additional reference to Native Americans. Inscriptions include “NATIVE AMERICANS – DISTINGUISHED MILITARY SERVICE SINCE 1775,” “$1,” and “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA.” AIP Designer Donna Weaver created the reverse design, which Chief Engraver Joseph Menna sculpted.

Kennedy half dollar One silver Roosevelt dime

Roosevelt dime One Jefferson nickel

Jefferson nickel One Lincoln penny.

The coins are sealed in two clear plastic lenses and packaged in a decorative carton emblazoned with an image of the Washington Monument at sunrise on the front and coin images on the back. The quarters, dime, and half dollar are struck in 99.9 percent silver. The Mint’s certificate of authenticity accompanies each set.

The 2021 United States Mint Silver Proof Set is priced at $105.00. To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, please click here (product code 21RH).

The United States Mint Silver Proof Set can also be purchased through the Product Enrollment Program. Visit here to learn more about this convenient ordering method. For more information about future release dates for our 2021 annual sets, click here.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of April 22, 2021, at noon EDT.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Please use the United States Mint catalog site as your primary source of the most current information on product and service status.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

❑

