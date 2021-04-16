2021 Morgan and Peace dollars: A long-anticipated release approaches

While debate still rages in the trenches of collector forums regarding the Mint’s newer coin and medal designs, another topic has been steadily approaching and is gradually coming into focus — soon to eclipse all others. The simultaneous centenary anniversary of the striking of the first Peace dollar and the striking of the last Morgan dollar is now upon us. To mark this momentous occasion, the Mint is issuing 2021 editions of both the Morgan and Peace silver dollars. Whatever opinions collectors tend to strongly disagree on from day to day, most would likely agree upon a shared appreciation for the sublime beauty etched into silver from the minds and hands of Anthony de Francisci and George T. Morgan. The following is a description of the various types of issues the Mint will be releasing, commencing on May 24.

Morgans with “CC” and “O” Privy Marks

The first coins to commemorate this anniversary are 2021 Morgan silver dollars with “CC” and “O” privy marks. The coins bear an Uncirculated finish and are composed of 0.858 troy ounces of .999 fine silver.

Whitman publisher and CCAC numismatic specialist Dennis Tucker offered me a detailed description regarding these issues and their distinctive privy marks:

Historically, the Morgan dollar was struck at three United States Mint facilities that still are operational and two that are not. Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco will strike 2021 Morgan dollar tribute coins with either no mint mark (for Philadelphia) or a “D” (Denver) or “S” (San Francisco) mint mark. To represent the vintage Morgan dollars struck in Carson City and New Orleans, the Philadelphia Mint will produce 2021 tribute coins with “CC” and “O” privy marks, as the Mint is calling them. These privy marks are situated within the coin design similarly to the original mint marks from those mint facilities — on the reverse, below the laurel ribbon. The privy marks consist of a tiny medallion inset with the letters “CC” or “O.” In April 2021 the United States Mint announced the pending release of several formats of the 2021 coins, noting that “Each coin is packaged in an elegant black box, with a beautiful outer sleeve adorned with an image of the coin obverse and accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity.” Coins of other formats or packaging may be issued, as well — and the legislation does not mandate an end to the production, meaning that other Morgan and Peace dollar tribute coins could be issued in coming years.

The Mint’s website describes the obverse and reverse designs thusly:

The obverse features Liberty in profile. A cap, flora, and a crown incused with the word “LIBERTY” adorn her head, while 13 stars, “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and the date of issuance encircle her. The reverse depicts an eagle with outstretched wings clasping arrows and an olive branch, accompanied by a wreath. Reverse inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and “ONE DOLLAR.” The reverse also features a “CC” (or “O”) privy mark, in recognition of the historic Mint facility located in Carson City, NV (or New Orleans, LA), where some of the original Morgan dollars were minted.

The pre-ordering window for these issues starts May 24 at noon and closes on June 7 at 3:00 p.m. ET, or until inventory is depleted. Product shipments will begin in October.

Morgans with “D” and “S” Mint Marks

Coming up next on June 1 is the release of the 2021 Morgan silver dollars with “D” and “S” mint marks. As with the privy mark 2021 Morgans, these silver dollars are composed of 0.858 troy ounces of .999 fine silver and bear an Uncirculated finish.

The primary distinction to be drawn with these issues is that either a “D” mint mark from the Denver Mint or an “S” mint mark from the San Francisco Mint can be seen where the privy marks were visible on the reverse of the previously mentioned issues. Otherwise, the obverse and reverse designs are the same as the privy mark silver dollars.

The pre-ordering window starts June 1 at noon and closes on June 14 at 3:00 p.m. ET, or until inventory is depleted. Product shipments will also begin in October, similar to the privy mark issues.

Morgan and Peace Silver Dollars

Last, but not least, are the 2021 Morgan and Peace silver dollars that will be released starting on June 7. While the 2021 Morgan silver dollar features the same obverse and reverse designs, composition, and finish as the previous issues, it does not bear a privy or mint mark upon the reverse, as it is minted at the Philadelphia Mint.

The 2021 Peace silver dollar also will not feature a mint or privy mark, being minted at the Philadelphia Mint as well, and will commemorate the 100th anniversary of the striking of the first Peace dollar. As with the new Morgans, the 2021 Peace silver dollar contains 0.858 troy ounces of .999 fine silver and bears an Uncirculated finish. The design of the obverse and reverse are described on the Mint’s website:

The obverse features Liberty in profile, a radiant crown on her head. Obverse inscriptions are “LIBERTY,” “IN GOD WE TRUST,” and the year of issuance. The reverse depicts an eagle at rest holding an olive branch above the inscription “PEACE.” Additional inscriptions are “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” and “ONE DOLLAR.”

The pre-ordering window for the 2021 Morgan and Peace silver dollars starts June 7 at noon and closes on June 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET, or until inventory is depleted. As with the other issues, product shipments will begin in October.

During these uncertain times, it is unknown how these classic coins will be received by the collecting community. However, given that they were initially forged during uncertain times, their re-emergence now seems quite appropriate. My hope is that, at the very least, these new issues get both hardcore collectors and “newbies” excited once more to discuss both the lore surrounding these legendary coins and what place they hold in contemporary collecting.

