2020-W Proof Silver Eagle NGC special designations and labels

The 2020-W Proof Silver Eagle with the NGC Early Releases designation and label and with the NGC First Releases designation and West Point Mint Gold Star Label. Hover to zoom.

A distinctive presentation adds to the appeal of the 2020-W Proof Silver Eagle. Special submission instructions must be followed. See the “Submission Instructions” section of this article.

The 2020-W American Silver Eagle one-ounce silver Proof coin is being released January 9, 2020. NGC is offering its Early Releases and First Releases designations as well as its West Point Mint Gold Star Label to distinguish these coins.

Among the most popular coins struck by the U.S. Mint each year, Silver Eagles now come in several finishes. The classic Proof version features frosted design elements and a mirrored field, beautifully augmenting the much-admired “Walking Liberty” design.

Submission Instructions

  • Submit this coin under the Modern grading tier or higher.
  • All coins submitted must be graded.
  • For information on submitting the 2020-W Proof Silver Eagle at the FUN Show, click here.

The following designations are available for this coin:

Designation Options Fee Directions
Early Releases +$12 On the U.S. submission form, select Early Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here.
First Releases +$12 On the U.S. submission form, select First Releases under Box 7. See cut-off dates here.
(No Releases designation) By default

The following labels are available for this coin:

Label Options Fee Directions
NGC Standard Brown #377 Free Default (except for Early Releases and First Releases designations).
Early Releases #378 Included with fee for Early Releases designation (+$12) Select Early Releases on your submission form.
First Releases #379 Included with fee for First Releases designation (+$12) Select First Releases on your submission form.
West Point Mint Gold Star #391 +$5 Request West Point Mint Gold Star #391 on your submission form. (Early Releases and First Releases are available on this label for an additional $12 designation fee, if applicable).


Questions? Contact NGC Customer Service at  or 1-800-NGC-COIN (1-800-642-2646).

NGC Collectors Society paid members can submit their coins directly to NGC. Not an NGC Collectors Society member? Paid memberships start at just $25/year. Join today.

Bulk Submissions

NGC’s First Day of Issue designation and labels are available for select bulk submissions only. To qualify for First Day of Issue, coins must be purchased within one day of the first day that a mint makes a new coin issue available for sale and must be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository within one week of the release date. NGC will require that the submitter provide adequate evidence (including purchase receipts) to demonstrate the date when the coins were purchased.

For bulk submissions, contact Scott Heller at  or 941-360-3990, or Miles Standish at  or 949-922-0515.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

