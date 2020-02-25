2020 United States Mint Proof Set available February 27

New This Year: Premium 2020 Jefferson nickel from the West Point Mint

Washington — The 2020 United States Mint Proof Set (product code 20RG) will be available for purchase starting on February 27 at noon EST. The set is priced at $32.00 and includes the following 10 coins from the United States Mint at San Francisco:

Five America the Beautiful Quarters Program coins with reverse (tails) designs honoring the National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa), Weir Farm National Historic Site (Connecticut), Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve (United States Virgin Islands), Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (Vermont), and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (Kansas).

One Native American $1 coin with a reverse design featuring a portrait of Elizabeth Peratrovich, whose advocacy was considered a deciding factor in the passage of the 1945 Anti-Discrimination Law in the Alaska State Legislature. The foreground features a symbol of the Tlingit Raven moiety, of which she was a member. Inscriptions include UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ELIZABETH PERATROVICH, $1, and ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW OF 1945 . The obverse design (heads) retains the central figure Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste. The inscriptions are LIBERTY and IN GOD WE TRUST .

and . The obverse design (heads) retains the central figure Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste. The inscriptions are and . One Kennedy half dollar

One Roosevelt dime

One Jefferson nickel, and

One Lincoln penny.

The coins are sealed in two lenses and packaged in a decorative carton emblazoned with an image of the Washington Monument at sunrise on the front. The back of the carton displays images of each national site honored in 2020 with interesting facts. A certificate of authenticity comes with each set.

This year, the Mint is including a Proof finish 2020 Jefferson nickel from the West Point Mint with each United States Mint Proof Set. This special coin is packaged separately in clear United States Mint plastic wrap and inserted into an envelope.

The United States Mint Proof Set is the first of three annual sets to include a premium nickel with a “W” mint mark in 2020. The United States Mint Silver Proof Set will include an additional premium nickel in a Reverse Proof finish, and the United States Mint Uncirculated Coin Set will include an additional premium nickel in an Uncirculated finish.

Orders will be accepted online and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information on shipping options is available at the Mint’s website.

The United States Mint Proof Set can also be purchased through the Product Enrollment Program. Visit the Mint’s website to learn more about this convenient ordering method.

Like many United States Mint products, this set will be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Availability may be limited and subject to change.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date and time of February 27, 2020, at noon EST.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!