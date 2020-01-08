Coin Update

2020 United States Mint Congratulations Set on sale January 9

Washington — The 2020 United States Mint (Mint) Congratulations Set (product code 20RF) will be available for purchase beginning on January 9, 2020, at noon EST.

Priced at $65.50, this set features one 2020 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Proof coin produced at the Mint’s West Point facility. The coin is mounted in an attractive presentation folder that allows visibility of both sides of the coin. The certificate of authenticity is printed on the folder and the coin specifications are printed on the back of the coordinating sleeve.

The Mint accepts orders online and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Information about shipping options is available at the Mint’s website.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792 and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals, and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of January 9, 2020, at noon EST.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

