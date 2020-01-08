2020 U.S. First and Early Releases cutoff dates

Coin Update

First and Early Releases Overview

World First and Early Releases Cutoff Dates

To qualify for First Releases or Early Releases, all coins must generally be received by NGC or an NGC-approved depository on or before the Cutoff Date listed to be eligible for the First Releases or Early Releases designation.

Note: The Early Releases label will be the default for submissions, so be sure to request the First Releases label if applicable.

Coins held in NGC-approved depositories must be submitted for certification no later than five years after the Cutoff Date.

The table below can be sorted automatically by clicking on the column headers. Issues that are currently eligible for the Early or First Releases designation are shown highlighted in blue.

2020 — Official U.S. Coins & Medals

Category Coin Cutoff Date
Official U.S. Mint Set 2020 Happy Birthday Set (PF) Monday, February 3, 2020
Official U.S. Mint Set 2020 Birth Set (PF) Monday, February 3, 2020

Additional issues will be added as their release is announced and confirmed.

* Regular submissions of the following coins to NGC in the United States are not eligible for the First Releases designation: Mint State American Silver Eagles, Mint State American Gold Eagles, Mint State Chinese Silver Pandas, and Mint State Chinese Gold Pandas. The First Releases designation may be made available for these coins to select bulk submitters only.

View Past Cutoff Dates — By Year:
2008 | 2009 | 2010 | 2011 | 2012 | 2013 | 2014 | 2015 | 2016 | 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020

View Current World First and Early Releases Cutoff Dates

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

