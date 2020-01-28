Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

2020 pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products Grid

By Leave a Comment

The United States Mint announces 2020 revisions to include price increases for the platinum Proof coins within the Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products Grid.

An excerpt of the grid with a recent price range for the American Platinum Eagle Proof coin appears below:

Hover to zoom.

The complete 2020 Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products Grid will be available here.

Pricing can vary weekly depending upon the London Bullion Market Association gold, platinum, and palladium prices weekly average. The pricing for all United States Mint numismatic gold, platinum, and palladium products is evaluated every Wednesday and modified as necessary.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Cathy Olson; Numismatic and Bullion Directorate; United States Mint; 801 9th Street NW, Washington, DC 20220; or call 202-354-7500.

Authority: 31 U.S.C. 5111, 5112, & 9701.

Dated: January 22, 2020.

David J. Ryder,

Director, United States Mint.

[FR Doc. 2020-01456 Filed 1-27-20; 8:45 a.m.]

BILLING CODE P

Press release courtesy of the Federal Register.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Final release in Preamble to the Declaration of Independence Platinum Proof Coin Series on sale January 30 New Preamble to the Declaration of Independence platinum Proof coin becomes available on January 31 United States Mint participating in FUN Convention 2020 United States Mint Congratulations Set on sale January 9

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓