Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

2020 Native American $1 coin products on sale February 12

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for product options containing the 2020 Native American $1 coin on February 12 at noon EST. The theme of the coin is Elizabeth Peratrovich and Alaska’s Anti-Discrimination Law.

The reverse (tails) design features a portrait of Elizabeth Peratrovich, whose advocacy was considered a deciding factor in the passage of the 1945 Anti-Discrimination Law in the Alaskan Territorial Government. The foreground features a symbol of the Tlingit Raven moiety, of which she was a member. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ELIZABETH PERATROVICH, $1, and ANTI-DISCRIMINATION LAW OF 1945.

The coin’s obverse (heads) continues to feature Sacagawea carrying her infant son, Jean Baptiste, by sculptor Glenna Goodacre. Inscriptions are LIBERTY and IN GOD WE TRUST. The year, mint mark, and E PLURIBUS UNUM are incused on the edge of the coin.

Available options and their prices are below.

PRODUCT CODE

 PRODUCT OPTION

 PRICE
20NA

25-Coin Roll – “P”

$34.50
20NB

25-Coin Roll – “D”

$34.50
20NC 250-Coin Box – “P” $289.75
20ND 250-Coin Box – “D” $289.75
20NE 100-Coin Bag – “P” $117.50
20NF 100-Coin Bag – “D” $117.50


The Mint accepts orders at the Mint’s website and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Shipping options are available online.

Native American $1 coin products will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Inventory is limited to availability and subject to change.

These products are included in the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Visit the Mint’s website to learn more.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 12, 2020, at noon EST.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

United States Mint to release special set featuring Native American $1 coin and $1 note on July 24 2020 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Proof coin on sale January 9 2020 United States Mint Congratulations Set on sale January 9 America the Beautiful five-ounce silver Uncirculated coin honoring the National Park of American Samoa on sale February 6

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓