2020 Native American $1 coin available to Alaska financial institutions

The 2020 Native American $1 coin features a design of Elizabeth Peratrovich, a member of the Tlingit Nation, whose advocacy for Alaskan Natives and an impassioned speech in the Alaskan Senate was considered a deciding factor in the passage of the 1945 Anti-Discrimination Law in the Alaskan territorial legislature. 2020 is the 75th Anniversary of Elizabeth Peratrovich’s testimony. On January 22, 2020, the Alaska State Legislature passed House Joint Resolution 9, requesting that the 2020 Native American $1 coins honoring Elizabeth Peratrovich be made available at face value to financial institutions in Alaska.

The United States Mint (Mint) has designed a special program to sell these coins directly to financial institutions in Alaska. The program is only offered to Alaska financial institutions. The coins are available through the Mint in rolls of 25, bags of 100, and boxes of 250, and are sold as numismatic products at a premium above face value. The minimum order is four boxes of 250 $1 coins ($1,000.00), and there is a daily maximum order limit of four boxes per day.

Financial institutions can order via the United States Mint’s website. For additional assistance, Alaskan financial institutions can contact the Mint’s Customer Care Center at 1-844-467-1328. This special program does not replace or circumvent financial institutions’ normal Federal Reserve order process. Financial institutions will be responsible for shipping costs.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!