2020 National Park of American Samoa five-ounce silver Uncirculated coin to be released February 6 at noon

On February 6 at 12:00 noon (ET), the Mint will release the 2020 National Park of American Samoa five-ounce silver Uncirculated coin (20AJ). This coin is the 51st release overall in the America the Beautiful Quarters Program. There are no product or household order limits, but the mintage limit is set at 20,000. Each coin bears the “P” mint mark of the Philadelphia Mint and is composed of 99.9% silver. The price of the 2020 National Park of American Samoa five-ounce silver Uncirculated coin is $178.25 on the Mint’s website.

The reverse design depicts a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging upside down alongside her pup.

Inscriptions include NATIONAL PARK, AMERICAN SAMOA, the year 2020, and E PLURIBUS UNUM on the reverse. On the edge is .999 FINE SILVER 5.0 OUNCE.

The 2020 National Park of American Samoa five-ounce silver Uncirculated coin is the America the Beautiful Quarters Program’s first release in 2020.

For more information about this coin, please visit the website of the United States Mint.

