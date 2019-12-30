Coin Update

2020 Happy Birthday Coin Set to be released on January 3, 2020

On January 3, 2020, at 12:00 noon (ET) the Mint will release its first two products of the new year: The 2020 Birth Set (2oRD) and the 2020 Happy Birthday Coin Set (20RE). The 2020 Happy Birthday Coin Set can be used as a birthday gift for a special someone. The set allows space for a personalized birthday greeting to the recipient. There are no mintage, household order, or product limits.

Each 2020 Happy Birthday Coin Set includes the following Proof coins from the San Francisco Mint:

  • Kennedy half dollar
  • Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve quarter from the America the Beautiful Quarters Program
  • Roosevelt dime
  • Jefferson nickel
  • Lincoln penny

The coins in the set have the following specifications:

Denomination Penny Nickel Dime Quarter Half Dollar
Composition 2.5% Copper,
Balance Zinc		 25% Nickel,
Balance Copper		 8.33% Nickel,
Balance Copper		 8.33% Nickel,
Balance Copper		 8.33% Nickel,
Balance Copper
Weight 2.500 g 5.000 g 2.268 g 5.670 g 11.340 g
Diameter 0.750 in
(19.05 mm)		 0.835 in
(21.21 mm)		 0.705 in
(17.91 mm)		 0.955 in
(24.26 mm)		 1.205 in
(30.61 mm)
Edge Plain Plain Reeded Reeded Reeded
Mint and Mint Mark San Francisco – S San Francisco – S San Francisco – S San Francisco – S San Francisco – S


Each set has a certificate of authenticity on the back of the coin folder. For more information about the 2020 Happy Birthday Coin Set, please visit the website of the United States Mint.

