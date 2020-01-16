Coin Update

2020 edition (55th edition) of Coins of England now available in U.S.

The 2020 edition of Coins of England and the United Kingdom is the 55th update and revision of the long-time standard. Now edited by Emma Howard, the two-volume set is divided into pre-decimal issues in hardback and decimal issues in paperback. It totals 878 pages, with color illustrations throughout. For the past five editions, the Standard Catalogue of British Coins has been separated into two volumes, with the decimal issues under Elizabeth II listed in a separate volume from the pre-decimal coinages. This year, for the first time, the two volumes are available independently, with the Decimal Issues volume listing all individual coins and sets issued by the Royal Mint since 1971 (and in circulation since 1968). The Pre-Decimal volume covers coins through 1967. It is hardback, 576 pages, and costs $42.50. Decimal Issues starts in 1968 and includes all individual coins and sets issued by the Royal Mint since 1971 (and in circulation since 1968). The softcover book has 302 pages and is available for $14.99.

This historic reference work is still the only catalog to feature every major coin type from Celtic to the present day, arranged in chronological order and divided into metals under each reign, then into coinages, denominations, and varieties.

The catalog includes up-to-date values for every coin, a beginner’s guide to coin collecting, numismatic terms explained, and historical information about each British coin, from our earliest (Celtic) coins, Roman, Anglo-Saxon and Norman coins, the coins of the Plantagenet Kings, the Houses of Lancaster and York, the Tudors and Stuarts, to the more modern Milled coinage, minted for the first time in 1561 during the reign of Elizabeth I.

From the earliest of times, coins have been used by states or monarchs to communicate with people; Coins of England is therefore not only a reference book for collectors, but a fascinating snapshot of British history, illuminating its economics, technology, art, politics, and religion.

The books may be ordered from the Coin & Currency Institute, P.O. Box 399, Williston, Vermont 05495. $5.75 should be added to each order for shipping and handling in the U.S.A.. Major credit cards are accepted. Call toll-free at 1-800-421-1866, fax (802) 536-4787, e-mail: , or order online here.

Press release courtesy of the Coin & Currency Institute.

