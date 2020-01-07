2020 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Proof coin on sale January 9

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will accept orders for the 2020 American Silver Eagle one-ounce Proof coin (product code 20EA) beginning on January 9, 2020, at noon EST. The coin is priced at $64.50.

The obverse (heads) design features sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s full-length figure of Liberty in full stride, enveloped in folds of the flag, with her right hand extended and branches of laurel and oak in her left.

The reverse (tails) design features former Mint Sculptor-Engraver John Mercanti’s rendition of a heraldic eagle with shield, an olive branch in the right talon and arrows in the left.

The American Silver Eagle one-ounce Proof coin is struck on 99.9 percent fine silver blanks at the Mint’s West Point facility, where it is encapsulated and mounted in a satin-lined blue velvet presentation case with a certificate of authenticity.

The Mint accepts orders online and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information on shipping options is available at the Mint’s website.

American Silver Eagle one-ounce Proof coins may also be purchased at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Denver. Availability may be limited and subject to change.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792 and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals, and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of January 9, 2020, at noon EST.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!