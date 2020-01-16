2020 American Platinum Eagle Proof coin — Pursuit of Happiness — to be released January 30 at noon

On January 30 at 12 noon (ET) the United States Mint will release the 2020 Preamble to the Declaration of Independence American Platinum Eagle Proof coin — Pursuit of Happiness (20EJ). This is the final coin in this series, the other two being Life coin released in 2018, and the Liberty coin released in 2019. The Pursuit of Happiness coin has a mintage and product limit of 13,000 (each), and a household order limit of one. Each coin contains one troy ounce of 99.95% platinum, has a reeded edge, and bears the “W” mint mark of the West Point Mint.

The obverse of the coin was designed by Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Justin Kunz and depicts Lady Liberty harvesting fruits and grains with a young girl playing with a butterfly in the foreground. Inscriptions include Happinefs, LIBERTY, E PLURIBUS UNUM, IN GOD WE TRUST, and the year 2020.

The common reverse shared by all three coins was designed by AIP Designer Patricia Lucas-Morris and depicts an eagle in flight with an olive branch in its talons. Inscriptions include UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, .9995 PLATINUM, 1oz., and $100.

Each coin is encapsulated in a black velvet satin-lined presentation case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

For more information about the 2020 Preamble to the Declaration of Independence American Platinum Eagle Proof coin — Pursuit of Happiness and others in the series, please visit the website of the United States Mint.

