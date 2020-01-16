Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

2020 American Platinum Eagle Proof coin — Pursuit of Happiness — to be released January 30 at noon

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

On January 30 at 12 noon (ET) the United States Mint will release the 2020 Preamble to the Declaration of Independence American Platinum Eagle Proof coin — Pursuit of Happiness (20EJ). This is the final coin in this series, the other two being Life coin released in 2018, and the Liberty coin released in 2019. The Pursuit of Happiness coin has a mintage and product limit of 13,000 (each), and a household order limit of one. Each coin contains one troy ounce of 99.95% platinum, has a reeded edge, and bears the “W” mint mark of the West Point Mint.

The obverse of the coin was designed by Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) Designer Justin Kunz and depicts Lady Liberty harvesting fruits and grains with a young girl playing with a butterfly in the foreground. Inscriptions include Happinefs, LIBERTY, E PLURIBUS UNUM, IN GOD WE TRUST, and the year 2020.

The common reverse shared by all three coins was designed by AIP Designer Patricia Lucas-Morris and depicts an eagle in flight with an olive branch in its talons. Inscriptions include UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, .9995 PLATINUM, 1oz., and $100.

Each coin is encapsulated in a black velvet satin-lined presentation case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

For more information about the 2020 Preamble to the Declaration of Independence American Platinum Eagle Proof coin — Pursuit of Happiness and others in the series, please visit the website of the United States Mint.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Key date coins, the 2019-S Enhanced Reverse Proof, and the future of American Silver Eagles: An interview with Eric Jordan NGC introduces exclusive tatanka buffalo special label New Jersey American Innovation $1 Reverse Proof coin on sale January 7 Legendary 1884 and 1885 Trade dollars from the E. Horatio Morgan Collection to be featured in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2020 Baltimore Auction

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓