2020 American Gold Eagle Proof coins on sale

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) has begun accepting orders for 2020 American Gold Eagle Proof coins today at noon EDT.

American Gold Eagle Proof coins are collector versions of the official United States Mint American Gold Eagle bullion coins. These coins are struck in 22-karat gold at the West Point Mint. The obverse (heads) design features a version of Augustus Saint-Gaudens’ full-length figure of Liberty with flowing hair, holding a torch in her right hand and an olive branch in her left.

The reverse (tails) features a male eagle carrying an olive branch flying above a nest containing a female eagle and eaglets. Available product options are below.

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION 20EB One-Ounce Coin 20EC One-Half-Ounce Coin 20ED One-Quarter-Ounce Coin 20EE One-Tenth-Ounce Coin 20EF Four-Coin Set

The individual coins and the four-coin sets are packaged in satin-lined burgundy velvet presentation cases that are housed inside a burgundy outer box. All options include a certificate of authenticity.

Pricing for these coins is based on the range in which they appear on the Mint’s pricing grid for numismatic gold, commemorative gold, platinum, and palladium products. Visit the Mint’s website for current pricing information.

The Mint accepts orders online and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Visit the Mint’s website for information about shipping options.

There are no household order limits. These products will be produced to demand.

Like many United States Mint products, the American Gold Eagle Proof coins will be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Availability may be limited and subject to change.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of March 19, 2020, at noon EDT.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

