2020 American Gold Buffalo one-ounce Proof coin on sale April 9

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the 2020 American Gold Buffalo one-ounce Proof coin (product code 20EL) on April 9 at noon EDT.

First issued in 2006, the American Gold Buffalo one-ounce Proof coin was the first 24-karat gold Proof coin ever struck by the Mint and is the collector version of the official United States Mint American Gold Buffalo one-ounce Bullion coin. Designs featured on this coin are based on the 1913 Type I Buffalo nickel by sculptor James Earle Fraser. The obverse (heads) portrays a profile representation of a Native American with the inscriptions LIBERTY and 2020.

The reverse (tails) features an American Buffalo (also known as a bison) and the inscriptions UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, IN GOD WE TRUST, $50, 1 OZ., and .9999 FINE GOLD.

In 2020, each coin is now housed in a brown leatherette presentation case with the Mint seal embossed on top and an image of a buffalo foil stamped in a golden color on the pillow insert. A certificate of authenticity comes with each coin.

The 2020 American Gold Buffalo one-ounce Proof coin is priced according to the range in which it appears on the Mint’s Pricing of Numismatic Gold, Commemorative Gold, Platinum, and Palladium Products table. Current pricing information is available here.

The Mint accepts orders online and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Visit the Mint’s website for information on shipping options.

This product has no household order limit and no product limit.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of April 9, 2020, at noon EDT.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

