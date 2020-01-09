Coin Update

2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Proof Set goes on sale January 14

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Proof Set (product code 20AP) will be available for purchase on January 14 at noon EST.

Priced at $18.50, the set contains five Proof finish America the Beautiful Quarters Program coins with reverse (tails) designs honoring the National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa), Weir Farm National Historic Site (Connecticut), Salt River Bay National Historical Park & Ecological Preserve (U.S. Virgin Islands), Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (Vermont), and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (Kansas). Each set comes with the Mint’s certificate of authenticity.

Coins in this series feature a common obverse (heads) design that depicts the 1932 portrait of George Washington by John Flanagan, restored to bring out subtle details and the beauty of the original model. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and QUARTER DOLLAR.

The Mint accepts orders at its online catalog and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may call 1-888-321-MINT (6468) to place an order. Visit the Mint’s website for information about shipping options.

The America the Beautiful Quarters Proof Set is also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Information about this program is available online.

The set will also be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Inventory is limited to availability and subject to change.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of January 14, 2020, at noon EST.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

