1995 Silver Eagle Superset from VaultBox featured in May 28 GreatCollections auction

A collector from the East Coast was the lucky recipient of the VaultBox 1995 Silver Eagle Superset, featuring the key date 1995-W Silver Eagle graded NGCX Mint State 10 and two other 1995 Silver Eagles. The coins were consigned to GreatCollections, which is auctioning the three individually on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

VaultBox is the first firm to sell sealed boxes of NGCX-certified coins that mimic the thrill of opening sealed boxes of sports and trading card packs. In each VaultBox series, there are a few Supersets such as this 1995 trio. This is the first ever Superset to appear in auction.

The buyer of the sealed box is a member of the U.S. military who plans to fund the cost of his upcoming wedding with the proceeds. He paid just $739, and bidding for the coins had exceeded $15,000 several days before the auction.

The 1995 Silver Eagle Superset includes:

Each of the coins will be auctioned individually by GreatCollections and are housed in special NGCX holders with a striking red insert. All NGCX coins are graded on the new 10-point grading scale, with the perfect 10 equaling the 70 grade on the Sheldon scale used by NGC.

Bidding started at $1, with no reserve. Over 40 bids had already been placed and more are expected before the end of bidding on May 28.

