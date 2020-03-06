Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

1955 doubled die penny sells for $125,000

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

All-Time World Record Set by GreatCollections

March 2, 2020. Irvine, California — A very rare 1955 penny which was struck with a doubled die sold for a new world record price of $124,875 at an unreserved auction by GreatCollections on Sunday, March 1st.

The auctioned coin is the finest known of the famous U.S. error and was graded MS-65+ RD by PCGS, the leading third-party grading service for rare coins.  It was also approved by CAC, another third-party company who reviews coins for originality and condition.  It last traded at an auction in 2018, where it brought $114,000, another world record at the time, far surpassing the third-highest price of $62,100 for an example sold in 2005.

Major doubled die varieties occur on a dozen different years between 1909 and 1995.  They are caused by the coin’s die being struck more than once with a hub, while being rotated at a small angle. The result is a very clear doubling of IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY, and the date 1955 that can be seen with the naked eye.

It is estimated up to 40,000 of the error were struck one evening at the Philadelphia Mint in 1955. While employees of the U.S. Mint noticed the error on some of the coins being released in circulation, they were already mixed with millions of regular pennies, and it was decided to be too much trouble to try to retrieve each of the error coins. After being released into circulation, many of the error coins were discovered in change from vending machines.

There was significant press at the time, not to mention coin dealers offering an immediate profit to those lucky enough to find the error, and, as a result, it is estimated up to 10,000-15,000 exist today in varying condition from average circulated to Mint State/Uncirculated grades. A typical example in low grade Mint State/Uncirculated can sell for $2,000-$3,000.

Ian Russell, president/owner of GreatCollections said:

This is one of the most famous of U.S. coins and being the single finest, it attracted a lot of attention from serious collectors and dealers over the past few weeks. The winning bidder is a serious Lincoln cent collector from the East Coast. While we do not disclose individual bidders’ identities, the underbidders could combine to form the who’s who of American numismatics.

Russell continued:

Over 140 registered bidders were actively tracking the 1955 Doubled Die, and the listing attracted over 6,000 page views — all while the financial markets were having one of their worst weeks in history, proving how immune the rare coin market is to the global stock markets and economy.

Other highlights sold by GreatCollections on March 1st include a 1915-S Panama-Pacific gold $50 round commemorative that realized $88,749 and the finest 1888-O Morgan silver dollar that sold for $34,031.

The original auction listing can be viewed here.

About GreatCollections

GreatCollections is an auction house for certified coins and paper money, as well as coins approved by CAC, handling coin/banknote transactions from start to finish. For sellers, GreatCollections offers professional imaging for each coin/note, cash advances as appropriate, extensive marketing, and other individualized services generally not available with other auction houses and websites, freeing the seller to do nothing except collect the proceeds of the sale. Buyers benefit by entrusting a venue whose principals have years of numismatic experience and whose reputations in the industry are impeccable. Ian Russell, the owner/president of GreatCollections, is a member of the prestigious PNG (#785) and is a Life Member of the American Numismatic Association, while the company is an authorized submitter to PCGS, CAC, and is a member of the National Auctioneers Association. Calif. Auctioneer Bond #106582267.

Press release courtesy of GreatCollections.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

NGC-certified coins realize impressive sums in Heritage Auctions FUN Show sale The Goldberg’s Pre-Long Beach Auction, February 16-19, 2020, featuring the Douglas F. Bird Collection, the Great Pacific Collection, the Nancy and Bryan Collection, the Widok Collection, and more Penny Pincher Coins launches PennyPincherAuctions.com, their Internet-only rare coin and currency auction platform Spectacular PCGS-certified Morgans command record prices in Sotheby’s Auction

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓