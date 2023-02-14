1943 quarter struck on steel cent planchet in GreatCollections March auction

Discovered during WWII, being offered for the first time

(Irvine, California) February 14, 2023 — An amazing error, a 1943 Washington quarter struck on a steel cent planchet is being offered for the first time in 80 years in a GreatCollections auction on Sunday, March 19th.

The coin was discovered by the consignor’s father during World War II. As a Finance Officer for the U.S. Army, one of his responsibilities was to pay soldiers, many of whom requested to be paid in cash. While counting through bags of steel cents received from the U.S. Mint, this coin stood out as it could not be rolled or stacked like the others. He set it aside.

Almost 50 years later, his son arranged to have the coin graded and authenticated by ANACS, where it was confirmed as being a 1943 Washington quarter struck on a 1943 Lincoln steel cent planchet. 30 more years have passed and it is now being offered for sale in an unreserved auction. After starting at $1, bidding quickly moved to $2,350, with 27 bids being recorded.

Ian Russell, president and co-founder of GreatCollections said, “Errors on steel cents are highly sought after, and this one encompasses two of the most popular series in U.S. numismatics – Lincoln cents and Washington quarters. It is one of only a few known quarters struck on steel cent planchets and we expect significant bidding interest before it sells on March 19th.”

Lincoln cents have been in the news lately, with GreatCollections auctioning the finest collection ever formed for a record $7.7 million, including a very rare 1958 Doubled Die Lincoln cent variety that realized $1.136 million.

Aside from offering the 1943 Washington quarter Struck on a steel Lincoln cent planchet, the GreatCollections March 19th auction also features the RL Collection of Key Date Lincoln cents.

The error will be on view at the ANA Money Show in Phoenix, Arizona, on March 2-4 as well as the Baltimore Spring Coin Show & Expo on March 15-18 and at the GreatCollections Irvine office by appointment. To view the auction, visit www.greatcollections.com.

About GreatCollections

GreatCollections, the official auction house of the American Numismatic Association, specializes in auctioning certified coins and banknotes, handling transactions from start to finish. Since its founding in 2010, GreatCollections has successfully auctioned over one million certified coins, making it one of the leading certified coin companies in the United States with annual sales in 2022 exceeding $270 million. Ian Russell, owner/president of GreatCollections, is a member of the prestigious Professional Numismatists Guild and member of the National Auctioneers Association. For more information about GreatCollections, visit www.greatcollections.com or call 800-442-6467.

