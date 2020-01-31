1692 five-guineas certified by NGC realizes $312,000 at NYINC sale

Another England Elephant & Castle five-guineas, this one from 1688 and graded NGC AU-58, realized $108,000. Its pre-sale estimate was $40,000 to $60,000. It, too, is from the Marlborough-Blenheim Collection.
A somewhat more recent Great Britain coin, an 1826 five-sovereigns graded NGC PF-62 Ultra Cameo, realized $86,400. It was from the Marlborough-Blenheim Collection, too.
From Italy, an undated (1741) FP gold one-ducatone graded NGC MS-61 realized $144,000.
Other NGC-certified coins of outstanding significance sold by Stack’s Bowers included:
- A Chile 1758-So J eight-reales graded NGC AU-58 that realized $60,500.
- A Paraguay 1867 gold four-pesos graded NGC EF-40 that realized $57,600.
- A Russia 1727 gold two-rubles graded NGC MS-62 that realized $46,080.
- A Switzerland 1501 gold five-ducats graded NGC VF Details that realized $43,200.
- A Roman Empire (Carus) A.D. 282-283 gold aureus graded NGC Ancients MS, Strike 5/5 and Surface 4/5, which realized $31,200.
- A Russia 1756 gold five-rubles graded NGC AU Details that realized $37,400.
- A Poland 1989-MW gold 200,000 zlotych graded NGC PF-68 Ultra Cameo that realized $ 33,100.
All prices realized include a 20% buyer’s premium and are stated in U.S. Dollars.
Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.
