Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

1692 five-guineas certified by NGC realizes $312,000 at NYINC sale

By Leave a Comment

This England 1692 Elephant & Castle five-guineas graded NGC MS-62 realized $312,000. Images by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation. Hover to zoom.

The historic coin was the top lot in the Stack’s Bowers auctions.

An amazing gold coin that is more than 300 years old and certified by Numismatic Guaranty Corporation (NGC) realized $374,400 at auctions of world and ancient coins presented by Stack’s Bowers Galleries on January 17 and 18, 2020, in New York.

The England 1692 Elephant & Castle five-guineas graded NGC MS-62 had a pre-sale estimate of $150,000 to $200,000. It features overlapping busts of William and Mary and has a small elephant and castle mark to indicate its gold was mined in western Africa. Its provenance includes the Marlborough-Blenheim Collection.

Another England Elephant & Castle five-guineas, this one from 1688 and graded NGC AU-58, realized $108,000. Its pre-sale estimate was $40,000 to $60,000. It, too, is from the Marlborough-Blenheim Collection.

A somewhat more recent Great Britain coin, an 1826 five-sovereigns graded NGC PF-62 Ultra Cameo, realized $86,400. It was from the Marlborough-Blenheim Collection, too.

From Italy, an undated (1741) FP gold one-ducatone graded NGC MS-61 realized $144,000.

Other NGC-certified coins of outstanding significance sold by Stack’s Bowers included:

All prices realized include a 20% buyer’s premium and are stated in U.S. Dollars.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Corporation.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

NGC-certified China 1911 dragon pattern dollar estimated to realize at least $400,000 at NYINC auction NGC-certified British coin with $200,000 estimate tops CNG’s NYINC auction The Stack’s Bowers Galleries NYINC Auction of World and Ancient Coins realizes $9.82 million Ninth Uncirculated example of 1999/2000 Libertad mule discovered

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓
Home